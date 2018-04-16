Yandex metrika counter

Armenian serviceman dies of gunwound in unclear circumstances

  • World
  • Share
Armenian serviceman dies of gunwound in unclear circumstances

An Armenian army soldier has died, Armenian media report.

The incident occurred at about 19.15 on April 15.

Aleksei Nverovich Karapetyan (born in 1998) received a deadly gunshot wound as a result of an incident that occurred in a military unit stationed the occupied Karabakh.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      