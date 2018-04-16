Armenian serviceman dies of gunwound in unclear circumstances
- 16 Apr 2018 13:07
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 130427
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/armenian-serviceman-dies-of-gunwound-in-unclear-circumstances Copied
An Armenian army soldier has died, Armenian media report.
The incident occurred at about 19.15 on April 15.
Aleksei Nverovich Karapetyan (born in 1998) received a deadly gunshot wound as a result of an incident that occurred in a military unit stationed the occupied Karabakh.
Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.
News.Az