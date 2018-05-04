Armenian serviceman found dead with a gunshot wound in his head

+ ↺ − 16 px

A serviceman died in Armenia.

News.am reports citing the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry that at around 01:10 am on the night of May 4, the body of Arthur Gasparyan, a military serviceman with a gunshot wound of the head, was found on the military post of the military unit in the north-eastern direction, according to news.am. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

