Armenian serviceman hits mine

Armenian soldier has hit a mine.

One of the servicemen of the Ararat Regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded on July 19 at 13:00 due to a mine explosion, news.am reports.

"On the territory of the N-th military unit, a contract serviceman deviated from the combat route and received a fragmentation wound of the lower leg," the report said.

News.Az


