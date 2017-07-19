Armenian serviceman hits mine
Armenian soldier has hit a mine.
One of the servicemen of the Ararat Regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded on July 19 at 13:00 due to a mine explosion, news.am reports.
"On the territory of the N-th military unit, a contract serviceman deviated from the combat route and received a fragmentation wound of the lower leg," the report said.
