Armenian serviceman kills himself over several thousand dollars of debt

“I can’t pay these debts, and I can’t take this anymore."

Corporal Melik D Khachatryan, a 36-year-old serviceman of the Yerevan regiment of Armenia’s Peacekeeping Forces, committed suicide on June 1 because of a debt of several thousand dollars, the local Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper reports.

Khachatryan hanged himself on the premises of his military unit, after writing a multipage letter to his relatives. In the letter the serviceman said he had a loan, in addition to owing several thousand dollars in debt to various people.

“I can’t pay these debts, and I can’t take this anymore,” Khachatryan, who left behind a wife and a 10-year-old son, wrote.

According to Haykakan Zhamanak, Khachatryan reportedly planned his suicide for days; his body was discovered by his brother, who also serves in the same troops.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

