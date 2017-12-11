Armenian serviceman makes traffic accident, woman killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military man had a traffic accident in Armenia.

According to the Armenian media, the incident occurred the day before in the Tavush region of Armenia.

21-year-old Arsen Kirakosyan hit a 51-year-old resident of the city Svetlana Beglaryan on his motorcycle.

The victim was taken to the medical center of Ijevan, where she died an hour later.

The driver of the motorcycle A.Kirakosyan serves in one of the military units of the Defense Ministry of Armenia as a contractor.

News.Az

