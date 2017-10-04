Armenian serviceman shoots dead his fellow-in-arms

+ ↺ − 16 px

A lethal accident has occured in the Armenian army.

Oxu.Az reports referring to the Armenian media that a fight broke out in one of the posts of the occupier army in the Khojavand region of Azerbaijan.

During the fight, the commander of the post, Seyran Sargsyan, born in 1998, originally from the Dilijan region of Armenia, was wounded in the head by his fellow-in-arm, a native of Armenia.

Sargsyan died on the way to the hospital.

The Armenian Defense Ministry tried to conceal the real reason for the serviceman's death by claiming that he was killed by enemy fire .

