Armenian serviceman wounded

A military serviceman of the contract service was wounded in the Tavush region of Armenia on August 1.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to NEWS.am that the statement came from spokesman for the Armenian Minister of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

Details of the circumstances and how the 31-year-old Mekhak Mazlahanyan was wounded are unknown.

The serviceman was taken to the medical center of Ijevan, then he will be transported to Yerevan. According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the wounded man's condition is satisfactory.

