Armenian serviceman wounded as he attempted provocation

An Armenian serviceman has been wounded as he attempted provocation.

Defence.az reports citing Armenian media that the Noyemberyan medical center of the Tavush province informed about the Armenian serviceman who was hospitalized with a 'gunwound in his right hip' at about 16.00 yesterday.

The investigation showed that 30-year-old Lori resident Adibek Mikoyan was wounded while attempting a provocation from one of the combat positions in the Koti-Barekamavan settlement at about 13.00 yesterday.

Criminal case has been launched, investigation is underway.

It has to be noted that highlighting yesterday's event today seems to be a provocation ahead of the ministerial meeting.

