Armenian servicemen involved in a crash: Casualties reported

Military servicemen had yet another deadly accident in the Lori Province of Armenia.

AzVision.az reports citing “Shamshyan” that a “VAZ-2106” fell off the road on the Spitak-Vanadzor motorway of the province at around 01:00.

The driver passed away on the spot as a result. M.Garnik, 23, and N.Vagarshak, 22, suffered deadly injuries and were delivered to the Spitak Hospital.

The website reports that the injured and the deceased served at the “N” Military Unit of the Armenian Armed Forces.

