Armenian servicemen refused to get engaged in battles and left their positions, Azerbaijan says

There is a shortage of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition, as well as food in the Armenian armed forces units, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The Armenian armed forces practically lost control of the troops. Due to the lack of regular army units to defend combat positions, civilians are forcibly brought in to replace them.

It became known that the servicemen brought from the Tavush and Sisian regions of Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh refused to get engaged in battles and left their positions.

News.Az