Armenian servicemen shot dead in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Armenian servicemen were killed as a result of a gunshot wound in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports

Twenty-year-old serviceman Tigran Manvelyan was fatally wounded under unclear circumstances on February 12 at 11:30 (GMT+4).

On the same day, twenty-year-old serviceman Tigran Mkhoyan was also fatally wounded at 13:00 (GMT+4) under unclear circumstances.

The investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident, the report said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az