Armenian servicemen suffered in another car accident in Karabakh

One more traffic accident involving an army truck of the Armenian Armed Forces occurred last night in Karabakh.

Up to 15 servicemen who were returning from the artillery range near Jebrail were injured as a result.

User Vladimir Grigoryan, a commander of a platoon of one of the local units, gave information about the accident in social network.

Grigoryan also informed his former colleague Sarkis Aghajanyan, who lives in the city of Sisian, that the recent recruitment soldiers of the military unit deployed in Martuni, mainly suffered in the accident.

According to Grigoryan, the emergency brigades arrived at the scene and brought all the injured servicemen to the local hospital. The condition of 3 soldiers is assessed as extremely difficult.

