Armenian servicemen wounded in Karabakh battles refusing to get back on battlefield

Armenian servicemen, wounded during the battles in Karabakh, refuse to get back on the battlefield, Doctor of Psychology and Professor of the Armenian Pedagogical University named after Abovyan and the Russian-Armenian University Mels Mkrtumyan told journalists, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media outlets.

According to Mkrtumyan, Armenian servicemen are mentally weak, so there are psychologists working in military hospitals.

"From their stories it becomes clear that they won’t be able to forget this. They are in fear, very much scared," said Mkrtumyan.

He went on to say that overall situatio is totally different from that of the 1990's.

"The psychological situation in the army is tense. Many servicemen resolutely refuse to return to the ranks of the army," he added.

News.Az