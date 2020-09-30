Armenian shelling 7 more Azerbaijani civilians injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian military units again subjected the Azerbaijani city of Tartar to massive artillery shelling on Sept.30 at nearly 08:00 (GTM+4) in the morning, as a result of which a projectile exploded near the administrative buildings of state structures, and seven civilians received injuries of varying degrees, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported.

According to the office, the injured civilians were hospitalized, and also, significant damage was caused to civilian infrastructure facilities.

"The military-political leadership of aggressive Armenia continues terrorist actions against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law," the office noted.

The Armenian armed forces continue massive artillery shelling of Azerbaijani settlements, including district and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - residential buildings, hospitals, medical centers, schools, kindergartens, administrative buildings of state institutions, and household areas.

Presently, the employees of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office are carrying out all possible investigative actions in combat conditions, as well as arrange the appropriate expertise to determine the severity of injuries of local residents and the amount of damage caused to the civilian infrastructure.

News.Az