Armenian side itself refused ICRC's supplies from territory of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijan's rep at UN

Violation of the agreement on the delivery of humanitarian cargo through the ICRC is a continuation of Armenia's attempt to politicize the presence and activities of this humanitarian organization on the territory of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev said at a meeting of the organization's Security Council, News.az reports.

According to him, this is also an attempt by the Armenian side to use humanitarian issues for political purposes, challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and preventing the reintegration of local ethnic Armenians.

"Immediately after the end of the war in 2020, Azerbaijan offered the ICRC its logistics capabilities and infrastructure for the delivery of goods to the Karabakh region. In 2021, the goods for the delivery of the ICRC to this territory were transported to Barda. The Armenian side refused the goods and prevented the delivery of humanitarian aid by the ICRC" - said the permanent representative.

Following the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, Azerbaijan has confidently stated and continues to repeatedly declare on almost all platforms that Baku guarantees the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh at the highest level. All their rights will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

A meeting of the UN Security Council was held today on the basis of an unfounded request from the Armenian state regarding the alleged creation by the Azerbaijani side of a "humanitarian crisis" against Armenians in Karabakh. And this time, the slanderous campaign of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan failed.

News.Az