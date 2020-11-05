Armenian side should draw obvious conclusions and take a bold and responsible step - political analyst

+ ↺ − 16 px

The proposal of official Baku is very clear. Even though the Azerbaijani side continues to build on the success in the ongoing battles, Baku is ready to stop the fighting so that Armenian troops can completely leave the occupied territories.

Azerbaijani political analyst Ilgar Velizade expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az.

"The logic is clear here, but it is not quite clear why Pashinyan is persistent. It is quite obvious for everyone that Armenia lost this war, both in military and diplomatic sense. Under those conditions, the Armenian side must draw obvious conclusions and take a bold and responsible step. But the Armenian political leadership does not have the responsibility and courage. We are dealing with a country, which is paralyzed from the possibility of objectively assessing the situation and making appropriate decisions."

According to him, at the moment there are no objective conditions for the cessation of hostilities: "But if the mediators can show Pashinyan that the reality is not what he sees it as, then there may be a chance to end the war."

Velizade also touched upon the issue of protecting the rights of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh in the post-war period.

"Azerbaijan is determined to ensure all rights of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. Because Azerbaijan's policy towards the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is fundamentally different from the Armenian vision of the issue. And Azerbaijan's attitude towards the fate of Karabakh Armenians is a vivid proof of that," he concluded.

News.Az

