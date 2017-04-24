Armenian side violate ceasefire 113 times a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 113 times throughout the day, using 60 milimeter mortars (4 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Dovekh, Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygedzor, Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli, Gaymagli, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim, Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Javahirli, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

