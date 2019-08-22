Armenian side violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reports.

Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Alibeyli, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

