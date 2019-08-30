Armenian snipers fire at Azerbaijani border post

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues to commit provocations against the border combat positions of the Gazakh border division of the Border Guards of the Azerbaijani State Border Service located on the contact line of troops on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports on Aug. 30 referring to the State Border Service.

The positions of the Azerbaijani border post in the direction of Farakhli village of the Gazakh region were fired by the snipers from the positions of the Armenian armed forces located near Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan district on August 29 at 18:30 (GMT+4).

As a result, a military truck, moving along the road in the rear of combat positions, was fired. The servicemen were not injured.

The fire of the Armenian snipers was suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

