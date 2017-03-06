Armenian social activist joins Armenian-Azerbaijani Peace Platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Social activist from Armenia Sargis Movsisyan has joined the Armenian-Azerbaijani Platform for Peace.

“I reiterate my respect and support to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as internationally recognized borders of both states. I emphasize the importance of fulfillment of UN Statute, resolutions adopted by UN Security Council, and the solution of the conflict within international law, and as well as i want to underline the importance of activities of OSCE Minsk group regarding peaceful solution of the conflict," APA cited his statement as saying.

"I stress with regret that perceptions of Armenian and Azerbaijani nations towards each other are formed only in the context of war, referring to the long tradition of coexistence of the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the near past. I express my support both to the solution of the conflict that has been lasting for more than 25 years and 'Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace', which is aimed at establishing and preserving peace and tranquility in South Caucasus.

Therefore, I make a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace," he added.

News.Az

