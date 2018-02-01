Armenian soldier deserts the unit where he served

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ranks of the Armenian army continue to thin up in a relatively quiet time, when there is no active fighting.

And Armenian soldiers are fleeing the army not only because of hazing and non-hazing, but, most comical, often simply because of the intolerable conditions on the duty station.

According to Defence.az, the Armenian segment of social networks has recently spread reports that Levon Mkrtchyan, a serviceman from Sovatashen settlement, fleed his place of service.

It is reported that a criminal case has been initiated against the deserter, but the parents of the serviceman state that they will complain to Yerevan because of the situation in the military unit in which their son served.

In order to conceal the fact of desertion, the command of the military unit takes urgent measures to catch and return the deserter to the duty station.

News.Az

