Armenian soldier detained for attempting to sell power supply of ‘Igla’ missile

Valodya Sloyan, a soldier of Yezidi Kurdish origin serving in the Armenian Armed Forces in occupied Azerbaijani territories, has been detained for attempting to sell the power supply of an “Igla” man-portable surface-to-air missile which he stole, APA reported.

Having realized he was about to be captured,Valodya managed to damage the power supply in order to be able to claim that it malfunctioned and thus he was removing it for repair. However, he later admitted that he needed some money to fulfill tasks assigned by his commander and he therefore decided to sell the power supply.

The fact is under investigation in Khankendi.

