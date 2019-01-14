Armenian soldier dies in road accident, there are injured

A military serviceman died after a road accident Sunday, in Armenia’s Syunik Province, according to news.am.

At around 9pm, a car and a semi truck with Iranian license plates collided in Syunik.

According to shamshyan.com, the car driver, Khoren Gevorgyan—a resident of Karchevan village of Syunik Province, died on the spot, whereas his two passengers suffered injuries and were hospitalized.

Gevorgyan was serving at a military unit, as a contract soldier.

The road was drivable.

The car had gone off road and collided with the semi.

