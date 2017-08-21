Armenian soldier found dead at military unit has gunshot wound on his jaw - UPDATED

Armenian soldier found dead at military unit has gunshot wound on his jaw - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

An investigation is underway to find out the circumstances behind this incident.

The body of serviceman Andranik Mkrtchyan, 26, was found dead on Sunday at around 4:20pm, at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, and with a gunshot wound around his jaw, the press service of the MOD confirms.

An investigation is underway to find out the circumstances behind this incident.

According to preliminary information, Mkrtchyan was a captain in the Armenian armed forces.

News.Az

News.Az