Armenian soldier found dead at military unit has gunshot wound on his jaw - UPDATED
- 21 Aug 2017 13:27
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124641
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/armenian-soldier-found-dead-at-military-unit-has-gunshot-wound-on-his-jaw-updated Copied
An investigation is underway to find out the circumstances behind this incident.
The body of serviceman Andranik Mkrtchyan, 26, was found dead on Sunday at around 4:20pm, at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, and with a gunshot wound around his jaw, the press service of the MOD confirms.
An investigation is underway to find out the circumstances behind this incident.
According to preliminary information, Mkrtchyan was a captain in the Armenian armed forces.
News.Az