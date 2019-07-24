Armenian soldier killed in occupied Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Armenian soldier was killed in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Soldier Volodya Galoyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound overnight July 23 in a military unit stationed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, according to the Armenian media.

The circumstances of the incident are not known yet. Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

News.Az

