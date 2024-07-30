Armenian soldier shoots officer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian contract soldier Karen Karapetyan was killed out of revenge.

According to News.Az, citing Armenian media, the Armenian Investigative Committee has provided details of a fatal incident in one of the military units.During the investigation, it was revealed that on the night of January 9, around 04:30-05:00, Lieutenant Karapetyan caught his subordinate N.H. sleeping at his post. The lieutenant harshly reprimanded him and made offensive remarks towards the soldier.After finishing his duty, N.H. entered the bunker, loaded an AK-103 rifle, and first fired single shots at Karapetyan, then unleashed a burst.The suspect was arrested.The investigation is complete, and the materials have been handed over to the prosecutor.

News.Az