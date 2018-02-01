Armenian soldier's mother: "They found it difficult to reattach my son's body

+ ↺ − 16 px

New details have emerged of the explosion that took place in one of the illegal military units in Agdara in occupied Karabakh on November 4, 2017.

According to Armenian media, the explosion occurred in an ammunition depot of the military unit. The explosion killed 19-year-old Hrant Manqasaryan and wounded 7 other servicemen. There are still no answers to the question about the reasons and those guilty of the explosion.

The parents of the deceased Hrant Manqasaryan have little information about how it all happened.

"Our son was in a disastrous state, he received the whole power of the explosion, while others were wounded by fragments. His body was in a such state that they in the morque found it difficult to reattach the body," Manqasaryan's mother said.

The official charge indicates that the injured depot chief, Gevorg Hyusnunts, has the grenade exploded in his hands while attempting to neutralize it. He confirmed in his explanation that the grenade fell from his hand while he was attempting to neutralize it.

A number of questions by relatives of Hrant Manzaryan who died during the incident went unanswered. What was sniper Hrant doing in the ammunition depot? Why was the granade in the combat position in condition of no war?

Melsik Margaryan, who has been treated in hospital in Yerevan, has no answer to these questions too. He served at a 120-mm minimal battery in the occupied Agdara military unit. He tells that they have come to set up mine shelters in the barn, and they were about to finish the work and return.

The wounded were taken to the medical unit and then to the hospital in Agdara and Khankandi, and further to the central hospital in Yerevan. Gevorgy Hyusnunts's left leg was damaged during the incident, his body was burnt, but he still walks after surgery though with some difficulty.

Actually, the Armenian Defense Ministry, which propagandized the concept of the "People-Army", left the injured Armenian soldiers to the fate. It should be noted that a criminal case has been filed in the Chief Military Department of the Investigation Committee. According to the materials of the criminal case, the explosion of an anti-tank grenade, resulting in heavy consequences, was caused by the negligent attitude to service duties by "officials" of the illegal military unit in occupied Karabakh. There is still no arrest on the incident. The investigation continues.

Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan said that those responsible for the explosion of the mine included about 15 high-ranking servicemen. This figure was confirmed by the investigator. The investigator explained that the anti-tank mine exploded because of negligence, and therefore 15 high-ranking military officers are responsible.

News.Az

News.Az