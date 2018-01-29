Armenian soldiers shoot each other - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Investigative bodies of Armenia are investigating the circumstances of the death of soldier Hovsep Grigoryan.

According to news.am, the incident occurred at the combat post on January 28.

Hovsep Grigoryan received a deadly gunshot wound from the weapon of his fellow-in-arms.

According to preliminary data, the incident was the result of violation of the rules of handling weapons by other servicemen.

A criminal case was opened on the fact. The alleged perpetrator of the soldier's death was detained.

News.Az

