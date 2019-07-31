Armenian State Revenue Committee officers arrested over bribe-taking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's National Security Service reported about a bribery case in the State Revenue Committee.

According to the press office of the National Security Service, officers at the Committee have been caught red-handed as they received an AMD 1-million bribe from the head of a diamond-cutting company, though they have initially demanded AMD 2 million bringing against him groundless accusations, related to formalization of turnover invoices, and threatening with numerous audits. Putting the entrepreneur in a bind, they extorted the money from him.

The acceptance of the bribe was observed by national security officers, and the two offenders were arrested on the scene.

A criminal case is opened and an investigation was launched into the case, ARKA reported.

