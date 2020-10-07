Yandex metrika counter

Armenian tanks come under their own artillery fire: Azerbaijani ministry

Leaving Khankendi city at night, the tank column of the Armenian armed forces, consisting of three tanks, was heading to the front line

However, before reaching the front line, the tank column was subjected to the Armenian army’s artillery fire, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the information, 1 tank along with its crew was completely destroyed by a "precise" hit, and the rest were disabled.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

