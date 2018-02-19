"Armenian trace" in attempted assassination of Israeli Defense Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commenting on reports about the attempted assassination of Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, the former Deputy Defense Minister, retired Lieutenant-General Chingiz Mammadov said that the presence of Armenian traces is not an exception.

The development of the Israeli-Azerbaijani relations, especially in the military sphere, has been met with serious concern by the Armenian side. Recent statements of A.Liberman's clear support for Azerbaijan during the visit of the Armenian delegation to Israel have also frustrated Armenian MPs.

It is also worth mentioning that the attempted assassination immediately after the failed outcome of the failed visit of the Armenian delegation to Israel gave rise to the assumption that it was still planned before the visit.

The criminal regime of Armenia is constantly using the terrorist organizations, including the anti-Israeli forces, to achieve their goals of assassination and terrorist acts in close and mutual contact. As we know, this method has been reflected in the charter of many Armenian organizations.

Direct participation of Armenians in terrorist acts and assassinations committed in different countries of the world, such as Paris, Moscow, Istanbul and many other places, has been confirmed. There is no doubt that Armenians are directly involved in this terrorist act. One of the facts confirming this idea is that the Israeli parliament does not recognize the so-called "Armenian genocide", despite the persistent attempts of Armenia.

News.Az

