Armenian troops again fire at Azerbaijani army's positions

On February 23, at 03:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region, with no reason, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

As a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the opposing side was suppressed.

News.Az