Armenian troops again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Dashkasan direction

On October 10, at 23:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Garaiman settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the direction of the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az