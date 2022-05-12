Armenian troops again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 11 in the evening, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Azizli and Yukhari Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region of the state border using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yukhari Ayrim and Zaylik settlements of the Kalbajar region, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

