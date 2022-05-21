Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar

On May 20, in the evening , the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Ashaghi Shorzha of the Basarkechar region of the state border subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. 

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

