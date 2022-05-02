Armenian troops again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 1, starting from 13:40 to 17:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Basarkechar region of the state border using grenade launchers and machine guns periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Zeylik and Yellija settlements of the Kalbajar region, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures. There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army, the ministry noted.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, and Azerbaijani troops completely control the operational situation, added the ministry.

News.Az