Armenian troops again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar, Lachin

Starting from 19:50 on September 6 to 01:20 on September 7, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of Basarkechar region and Noravan settlement of Garakilsa region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of Zaylik settlement of Kalbajar region and Ahmadli settlement of Lachin region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az