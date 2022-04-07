Armenian troops again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Tovuz direction
In the evening of April 6, the Armenian armed forces units using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Aghdam settlement of Tovuz region from the positions of the state border in Musurskend settlement of Tovuzgala region, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The Azerbaijani Army took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry noted.