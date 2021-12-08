Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces again opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani in Kalbajar district, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

For no apparent reason, from 14:35 to 15:30 on December 8, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar district from their positions in the Yukhari Shorja settlement of the Basarkechar district.

In order to silence the other side, the Azerbaijani Army units took adequate response measures.

The Azerbaijani Army has no casualties in terms of personnel and equipment.

Currently, Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation, the ministry added.

News.Az