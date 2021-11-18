Armenian troops again open fire at Azerbaijani army positions in Tovuz direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces again opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani in the direction of Tovuz district, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

For no apparent reason, on November 18 starting from 14:10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Chinarli village of the Shamshaddin region using small arms once again subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Kokhanebi village of the Tovuz region, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani ministry noted that the opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

News.Az