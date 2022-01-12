Armenian troops once again resort to provocations on border with Azerbaijan

The Armenian armed forces once again resorted to provocations on the border with Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

On January 11 starting from 11:20 p.m. to 05:10 a.m. on January 12, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar district, as well as from the positions in the direction of the Chinarli and Mughanjig villages of the Shamshaddin district using small arms and large-caliber machine guns periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Zeylik and Yellija settlements of the Kalbajar district and positions in the direction of the Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Gosha, Kokhanebi and Asrik Jirdakhan villages of the Tovuz district, respectively.

The Azerbaijani ministry stated that Armenia's aggravation of the situation along the state border of the two countries with no special reason and violation of its obligations assumed in accordance with the relevant trilateral statements is a deliberate military provocation and adventurism.

In all cases, adequate and appropriate measures were taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army, said the ministry.

Currently, the situation in these territories is relatively calm, said the ministry, stressing that Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.

Not excluding the possibility of repeated attempts by Armenia to deliberately aggravate the situation along the state border of the two countries, the Azerbaijan Army Units, protect the country’s sovereign territories and borders in an intensified mode, added the ministry.

