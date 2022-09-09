Armenian troops continue to fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from the evening on September 8 to the morning on September 9, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Noravan settlement of Garakilsa region, Subatan settlement of Basarkechar region, and Gorus region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions Ahmadli and Hajilar settlements of Lachin region and Zivel settlement of Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az