Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar direction

On February 9, starting from 22:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms within a few hours periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

As a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijani Army, the opposing side was suppressed, the ministry noted.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, and the Azerbaijan Army controls the operational situation.

