Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s position in Lachin

On September 9 at about 23:40 Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Saybali settlement of the Garakilsa region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Minkend settlement of the Lachin region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry said.

News.Az