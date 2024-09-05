Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the direction of Kalbajar district.

“On September 5, at about 09:55 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Zaghali settlement of Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Zivel settlement of the Kalbajar region,” the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani army took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

News.Az 

