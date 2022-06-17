Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar
On the night of June 17, Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the direction of Demirchidam settlement, Kalbajar district on the state border between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.
Azerbaijani troops took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry noted.