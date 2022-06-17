Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar

On the night of June 17, Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the direction of Demirchidam settlement, Kalbajar district on the state border between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani troops took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry noted.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

