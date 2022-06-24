Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the night of June 24, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Saybali settlement of the Garakilsa region of the state border using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Minkand settlement of the Lachin region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani troops took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry noted.

News.Az