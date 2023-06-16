Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 16, at 09:15, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Retaliatory measures are being taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry stated.

News.Az