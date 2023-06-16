Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction

On June 16, at 09:15, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Retaliatory measures are being taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry stated.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      