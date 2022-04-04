Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Tovuz direction

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Tovuz direction

On April 3, at 23:00, the Armenian armed forces units subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Aghdam settlement of Tovuz region from the positions of the state border in Musurskend settlement of Tovuzgala region, the Defense Ministry told News.Az. 

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry noted. 

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army, added the ministry. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      