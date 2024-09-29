Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan

Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

On September 28, around 23:20 (local time), Armenian troops, stationed in Almali settlement, Keshishkend district, fired at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in Yukhari Buzgov settlement in Babek district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement News.Az reports.The Azerbaijani military took adequate measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry stated.

